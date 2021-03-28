DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Reaches $0.0717 on Major Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $1.47 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00047778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.32 or 0.00612453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024201 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

