Dock Price Hits $0.0860 on Top Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Dock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $56.58 million and approximately $16.06 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dock has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00022756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.80 or 0.00611588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00065381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024182 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.