Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $479.87 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $6.86 billion and approximately $479.87 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.00330029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000603 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,948,608,768 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

