Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0136 on Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Donut token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $140,667.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Donut has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00057307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00220123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.30 or 0.00885598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00078558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00028728 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.