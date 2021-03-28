Dorsal Capital Management LLC Has $28.09 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.61. 4,795,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,829. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.