Dorsal Capital Management LLC Has $58.25 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 3.4% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of CrowdStrike worth $58,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 117.8% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 530,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total transaction of $6,754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 927,467 shares of company stock worth $192,353,049. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.69. 3,732,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,641. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.17 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

