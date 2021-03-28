Dorsal Capital Management LLC Invests $64.05 Million in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,045,000. Planet Fitness accounts for approximately 3.7% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Planet Fitness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 66,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 30,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,480,000 after purchasing an additional 879,615 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

PLNT stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.62. The company had a trading volume of 984,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,288. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.