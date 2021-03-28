Dorsal Capital Management LLC Invests $71.40 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,400,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,400,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 4.1% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,200,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,528,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,863,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

