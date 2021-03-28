Dorsal Capital Management LLC Makes New $126.70 Million Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,696,000. Liberty Broadband accounts for 7.3% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Liberty Broadband as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $33,275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $24,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.53. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

