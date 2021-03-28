Dorsal Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,628,000. Dollar Tree accounts for 4.4% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $3.31 on Friday, reaching $114.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.43 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.