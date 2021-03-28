Dorsal Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up about 4.0% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of HealthEquity worth $69,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,266 shares of company stock worth $18,602,792 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 435,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,939. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.13. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.