Dorsal Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants makes up 6.1% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Darden Restaurants worth $106,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

