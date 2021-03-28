Dorsal Capital Management LLC Sells 415,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 940,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415,000 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises 7.1% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Zillow Group worth $122,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Z stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $127.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,127. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.71.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $2,270,441.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,993 shares of company stock worth $86,719,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

