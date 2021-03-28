Dorsal Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Perspecta accounts for about 1.1% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Perspecta worth $19,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Perspecta by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRSP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,746. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Perspecta Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

