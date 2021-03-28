Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,719 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.52% of Douglas Emmett worth $26,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 740,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

