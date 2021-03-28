Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Update

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DVD stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.78. Dover Motorsports has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dover Motorsports by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.