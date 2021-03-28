Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the February 28th total of 251,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 738,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $6,236,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $123,000.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities alerts:

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.