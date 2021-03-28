DREP (DREP) Price Hits $0.0263

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $100.35 million and approximately $21.10 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.12 or 0.00611974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00065544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024267 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,822,497,301 coins and its circulating supply is 3,809,661,600 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

