DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,264. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12. DSV Panalpina A/S has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

