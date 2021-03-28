Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00057408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.26 or 0.00220708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.87 or 0.00873476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00050553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00078035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00028262 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

