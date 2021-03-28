DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.77 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be bought for approximately $85.76 or 0.00154075 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $88.77 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00057611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00220536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.00872154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00077827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00028058 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,015 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

