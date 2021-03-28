Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, an increase of 235.5% from the February 28th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.