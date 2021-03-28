Dusk Network (DUSK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $127.96 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $127.96 million and $15.46 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00048186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.11 or 0.00610667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024092 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,093,188 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

