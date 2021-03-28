Dynamic (DYN) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00003038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $25.73 million and approximately $22,880.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,190.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.44 or 0.03033953 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.16 or 0.00330068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.63 or 0.00899862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.69 or 0.00419796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.48 or 0.00359635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00249324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,344,578 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

