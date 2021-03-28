Dynamite 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $81,094.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $147,247.40 and approximately $81,094.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00071107 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002722 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000840 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,387 coins and its circulating supply is 370,551 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.