Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DX. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 5,602 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $99,995.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,860.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,635 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $219,971. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $504.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $19.53.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

