e-Gulden (EFL) Market Cap Achieves $5.63 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $106.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.57 or 0.00337594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,977,353 coins and its circulating supply is 17,155,054 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading



