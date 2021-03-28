Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Down 57.6% in March

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,417.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GRF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 3,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,638. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

