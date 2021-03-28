Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EFSI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. 656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. Eagle Financial Services has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

