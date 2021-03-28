Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 3,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

About Eagle Point Income

There is no company description available for Eagle Point Income Co Inc

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.