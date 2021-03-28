EasyFi (EASY) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. EasyFi has a total market cap of $39.39 million and $8.47 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi token can now be purchased for $19.21 or 0.00034594 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00057588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.51 or 0.00225989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.84 or 0.00925216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00051290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00079399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00029275 BTC.

EasyFi Token Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,050,426 tokens. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

Buying and Selling EasyFi

