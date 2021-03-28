easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 59.8% in March

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESYJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of easyJet stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,218. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

