easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 59.8% in March

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESYJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of easyJet stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,218. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

