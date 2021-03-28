Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after acquiring an additional 289,739 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $138.69. 1,988,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average of $117.93. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

