Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 163.6% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after buying an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 14.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 179,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ETG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. 121,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $19.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

