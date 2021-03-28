EBCoin (EBC) 1-Day Volume Tops $28.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. EBCoin has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $28.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00047829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.00610168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023927 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBC is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 coins. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EBCoin is a wallet application that focuses on eliminating the hassle and high fees associated with tax refunds for international travelers and merchants alike. EBCoin allows instant tax refunds, without having to wait in long lines at the airport or needing to hold on to paper receipts. Travelers will get 100% of their refund in EBC token, en ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be instantly redeemable for additional duty-free purchases, or can be exchanged for their preffered currency at numerous ATMs in all major airports. “

