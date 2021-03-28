eBoost (EBST) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.60 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, eBoost has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $19,763.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.42 or 0.00329985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars.

