Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $213.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.74. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.31 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.69.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.