Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Increased by united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 220.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 0.5% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 340,782 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.69.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.31 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.74.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.