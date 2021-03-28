Effect.AI Hits Market Cap of $33.30 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $33.30 million and $309,898.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00254194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018738 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.83 or 0.04329551 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006332 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

