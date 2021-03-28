Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading 11% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $71.75 million and $18.63 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.48 or 0.00331990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002403 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,403,658 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

