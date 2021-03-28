Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.42.

SOLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOLO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. 6,627,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,918,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $377.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.08.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

