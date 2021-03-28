Electrify.Asia (ELEC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $949.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $893,737.04 and approximately $949.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00022153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.33 or 0.00611251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00064767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024157 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

