Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 34.7% Over Last Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $571.21 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,849,870,491 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

