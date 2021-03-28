Electrum Dark Reaches Market Cap of $15,093.82 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $15,093.82 and $123.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

