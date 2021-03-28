Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the February 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,579,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ELTP stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 957,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products.

