Elitium (EUM) Price Tops $5.64 on Top Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Elitium has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $5.64 or 0.00009963 BTC on major exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $169.55 million and $257,293.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00048183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.93 or 0.00613301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00065010 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024197 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

