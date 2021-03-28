Ellaism Hits One Day Volume of $67.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $241,201.54 and $67.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,252,549 coins and its circulating supply is 43,201,218 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

