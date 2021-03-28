Elrond Price Hits $139.55 on Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $139.55 or 0.00251929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $80.35 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00018845 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,229.91 or 0.04025496 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,437,742 coins and its circulating supply is 17,206,781 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

