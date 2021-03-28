ELTCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $64,340.65 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $64,340.65 and $10,349.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00048194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.63 or 0.00611513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00065060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00024186 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

