Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, an increase of 157.2% from the February 28th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELYS. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.78 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ELYS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 674,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,760. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $116.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

